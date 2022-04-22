New YES program will help Canadian youth and Ukrainian refugees find reliable cyber security employment

Canada’s Youth Employment Services (YES), through funding received from the Government of Ontario’s Skills Development Fund, is launching a new Cyber Security training program for Canadian post-secondary youth and Ukrainian refugees.

With the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine preceded by constant cyberattacks, and cyber security around the world on the rise, “the demand for cyber security experts is outpacing the number of qualified applicants,” according to YES.

The program will help Canadian youngsters, refugees from Ukraine, and job seekers gain a cyber-security certificate, cognitive behaviour therapy, specialized pre-employment, mentorship and future skills training, helping them get on a pathway to reliable employment.

YES is launching an innovative Cyber Security training program, funded by the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund to train Canadian post-secondary youth and Ukrainian refugees.

Click the link provided to read the full press release:https://t.co/xUKo4RsHtM pic.twitter.com/5Iu29nmoh3 — Youth Employment Services YES (@yestoronto) April 22, 2022

“I am proud to support the Cyber Security Training Program at YES which opens doors to bigger paycheques and greater opportunities for young people and Ukrainian refugees in our province,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

Learn more about the program here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Youth Employment Services