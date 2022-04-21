Toronto-made The Big Con gets ‘Grift of the Year Edition’ on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC

Toronto-based indie developer Mighty Yell has announced that its acclaimed 2021 ’90s-set adventure game, The Big Con, is getting a special Grift of the Year Edition this summer.

A play on the “Game of the Year Editions” that are often released for games, The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition adds a new “Rad Ghost mini-game” and bonus quests and collectibles.

Get ready, Grifters… The Big Con: GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION

🛹 Coming Summer 2022! 🤟 Arriving as FREE Update on PC & XBox,

AND launching on NINTENDO SWITCH! #indiegames #games #gaming #news pic.twitter.com/ji4AUT3iv4 — The Big Con ✨ AVAILABLE NOW on Xbox & PC! ✨ (@MightyYell) April 21, 2022

The Big Con follows a spunky teenager named Ali as she travels across the U.S. to steal enough money to pay off loan sharks and save her mother’s business. The Skybound Games-published title originally launched on Xbox and PC, and those who own the game on those platforms will receive the Grift of the Year Edition update for free. Meanwhile, Switch owners can experience the updated version of the game by default upon launch.

Notably, The Big Con was one of eight games to be selected in last year’s inaugural Tribeca Games Spotlight, and the only Canadian title of the bunch.

