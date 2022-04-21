Bell expands its pure fibre internet service to Guelph, Ontario

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet service to 44,000 homes and businesses in Guelph, Ontario.

The move will bring the locations fibre connections with up to 1.5Gbps download speeds and access to other Bell services, including Fibe TV. Bell will complete the expansion in 2024.

“We know that fast and reliable internet connections are more important than ever,” Bruce Furlong, senior vice president of Network at Bell, said.

“As part of our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Ontario and across our footprint, we’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading internet and TV services to more households and businesses in Guelph,” Furlong continued.

The move is part of the company’s program to invest in next-generation infrastructure. Bell also recently announced similar expansions in Pickering and Amherstburg.

Source: Bell