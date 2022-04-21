Motorola announces Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola has announced its latest mid-tier devices: the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G. It’s worth mentioning that the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is different from the Moto G Stylus that released earlier this year.

The Moto G Stylus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 28GB or 256GB of built-in storage that’s expandable via a microSD card.

Additionally, the phone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

The primary shooter features a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle/macro vision lens, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter.

On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also offers Dolby Atmos speakers and comes with Android 12 pre-installed.

The Moto G 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel maco shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The Moto G 5G also features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Motorola has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G are both coming to Canada but that a release date and pricing has not yet been revealed.

The Moto G 5G costs $399.99 USD (roughly $500 CAD) and the Moto G Stylus 5G costs $499 USD (roughly $620 CAD ).

Image credit: Motorola