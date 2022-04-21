Zoom adds gesture reaction support for Windows and Mac users

After the recent addition of memoji-like avatars to its video conferencing platform, Zoom is now looking to add gesture recognition, a feature already available for the Zoom app on iOS and iPadOS, to its PC apps.

Revealed in its April product update blog post on April 19th, the new feature now brings support for Windows and Mac Zoom users to do the ‘raised hand’ and ‘thumbs up’ gestures in real life, and have the same translated to a corresponding in-app reaction.

*New features have entered the chat.* Zoom Whiteboard, Gesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, and more! Check them all out ➡️ https://t.co/7g6BMSBeGE pic.twitter.com/7SzEFfCx73 — Zoom (@Zoom) April 20, 2022

The feature is sure to add life to monotonous virtual meetings, and give students a valid reason to keep their webcams on during classes. The new gesture feature is available to those running Zoom client version 5.10.3 or higher. Although the feature is disabled by default, it can be enabled per user, account or group level.

In addition to gesture reactions, today’s update also brings a revamped whiteboard that is built into the Zoom client, higher audio quality for users in the Asia Pacific region, the ability for the meeting admin to monitor breakout rooms without having to join one along with support to easily prepare and manage polls.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Zoom