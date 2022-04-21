Xplornet starts construction on broadband project in Brant County, Ontario

Construction on a new broadband project in Brant County, Ontario, is currently underway, thanks to a collaborative effort from Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) and the federal and Ontario governments.

The project will run along 126 kilometres of road once completed and benefit 1,592 homes.

SWIFT shared Xplornet Communications has begun construction on the high-speed fibre-optic network. The project costs $9.4 million, and Xplornet will complete it by May 2023.

The governments of Ontario and Canada are collectively investing roughly $3 million in the project.

“Building new broadband infrastructure in Brant County will help build Ontario and strengthen rural communities by helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need, while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” Lisa Thompson, Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, said in a press release.

Source: SWIFT, Ontario government