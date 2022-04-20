Snoop Dogg arrives as a playable operator in COD: Warzone and Vanguard

A few weeks ago, news broke that Snoop Dogg will soon be available in Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Mobile. While the American rapper has been present in Call of Duty: Mobile since April 1st, he is now available as an operator in Warzone and Vanguard as well.

The new Snoop Dogg Operator bundle comes with a usable Snoop skin, a “Bong Ripper” gun blueprint, a “West Coast Bling” gun blueprint, a “Tha Shiznit” blueprint, “The Original Gangsta” emblem, a “Tactical Toke” highlight intro, “Finishizzle Movizzle” finishing move, “Hit this, fam” MVP highlight, a “Mellow Metal” charm and a “High Art” spray.

As one would imagine, the bundle is full of pot references, from the “Hit this, fam” highlight to the marijuana leaf-shaped “Mellow Metal” charm and “High Art” spray. The “Bong Ripper” gun blueprint has weed nugs instead of bullets, and all weapons in the bundle come with green weed Tracer Rounds.

The bundle costs 2,400 CP, which is $26.99 CAD.

The Snoop operator agent will have his own in-game voice lines, progression path and a biography. Like other operators, Snoop’s character can be levelled by getting regular and headshot kills, hipfire kills and wins while using him.

Additionally, through Snoop’s progression path, COD players can unlock “several XP and PPSH-41 Weapon XP rewards, as well as two Sprays, two Operator Quips, a Calling Card, a Sticker, an Emblem, a Weapon Charm, a Vanguard-exclusive Killcam Vanity, and four alternate Operator outfits.”

Image credit: Call of Duty

Source: Call of Duty