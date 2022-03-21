Snoop is coming to Call of Duty as a playable character

Big Snoop Dogg, who recently joined Faze Clan’s board of directors, is now making his way to Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Mobile, the franchise announced via Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Snoop has been part of a Call of Duty game. He voiced add-on content for Call of Duty: Ghosts, but this time around, he’ll be a playable character.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” said Snoop in a COD release.

The franchise is releasing a special Operator bundle that the Snoop skin will be a part of, along with a “new signature weapon based on a fast-firing Legendary SMG that’s gold-plated and diamond-encrusted.” The bundle will release first for Call of Duty: Mobile users on April 1st, though it won’t be a purchasable bundle. Rather, a lucky draw will decide who gets the bundle. COD says more details regarding the lucky draw would be shared next week.

The Snoop Operator bundle on Vanguard and Warzone will be different from the mobile one, and will include ten items. The bundle will release in-game on April 19th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

To be blunt, it would have been better if the Snoop bundle came a day later, on 4/20.

