Skip Express Lane now live in Calgary

After introducing its Skip Express Lane in Winnipeg, Edmonton, London, and downtown Toronto, food delivery service SkipTheDishes is now adding a new Skip Express Lane location in Calgary.

Skip Express Lane lets users pick baby products, pantry staples, snacks, fresh produce and meals from local favourites restaurants and businesses, with delivery fulfilment within 25 minutes.

According to the food delivery service’s press release, “there are currently a total of six fulfillment centres planned for Alberta.” We are not sure whether those are in addition to the centres in Calgary and Edmonton or not.

There are currently 15 Alberta-based hometown brands on Skip Express Lane in a specific category called “West Local Love.” Some of them are:

Massimo’s Pastas and Vinaigrettes

KGW Kettle Corn

The Candy Shoppe

FreeBar Energy Foods

Coco Brooks

OMG in assorted varieties

“Being on Skip Express Lane allowed us to offer a channel that’s easy for our customers to use with fast deliveries,” said Luke Wolters, CEO and Founder of Freebar Foods in Skip’s press release. “It has exposed us to new customers we couldn’t reach and has been great to help us grow.”

In addition to Alberta, Skip has one operational Express Lane site in British Columbia, two in Manitoba, and five in Ontario, with plans to expand into existing and new cities and provinces in the following months. According to the food delivery service, it will open 38 new fulfillment centres across the country by this summer, resulting in about 1,000 new jobs for Canadians.

The SkipTheDishes app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: SkipTheDishes