Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games could be coming to Nintendo Switch

There’s a possibility Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles could be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

According to a 4chan user (via Gematsu) that posted links to four files — two NSP (Nintendo Submission Package) files and one 7z zip archive featuring two NCA (Nintendo Content Archive Files) pulled from a Switch development kit — Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will soon drop on the Switch.

According to the post, both emulators are signed by Nintendo Europe Research and Development, a division of the company based out of Paris that worked on DS and Wii emulators for the Wii U and the NES/SNES classic. The reported codename for the GBA emulator is ‘Sloop’ and the Game Boy emulator is called ‘Hiyoko.’

And here's some screenshots of it actually working if anyone is curious lol. pic.twitter.com/RcAULaFX07 — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

Twitter user @trashBandatcoot posted screenshots and links to videos of the leak. @Mondo_Mega, another Twitter user, revealed a list of Game Boy Advance/Game Boy Colour games tested so far with the emulator, including the following:

Game Boy Advance

Astro Boy: Omega Factor

Car Battler Joe

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

ChuChu Rocket!

Drill Dozer

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Game & Watch Gallery 4

Golden Sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Gunstar Super Heroes

Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Lufia: The Ruins of Lore

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Party Advance

Mario Tennis: Power Tour

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Mega Man Battle Network 5 — Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Zero 3

Metroid Fusion

Metroid: Zero Mission

Mr. Driller 2

Ninja Five-O

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation

Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis

Wario Land 4

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Game Boy/Game Boy Color

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Qix

Super Mario Land

Tetris

4chan isn’t exactly the most reliable source as far as rumours go. Still, it makes sense that the Game Boy and the Game Boy Advance would be the next platforms to hit Nintendo’s Switch Online/Expansion Pack subscription platform, especially since Nintendo’s Wii U Virtual Console offered both GBA/GBC games several years ago. It’s worth noting that Eurogamer and Nintendo Life have both previously reported that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Switch.

Not much to talk about with GB(C) though. The build of Hiyoko we have here is in an earlier state than Sloop; each game is a seperate app and there's only four of them:

– Super Mario Land

– Link's Awakening DX

– Tetris

– Qix — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) April 18, 2022

Nintendo most recently added Mario Golf 64 to its lineup of Switch Expansion pack titles.

