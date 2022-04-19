fbpx
Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games could be coming to Nintendo Switch

GBA and GBC games could finally be coming to the Switch

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Apr 19, 202211:18 AM EDT
Golden Sun

There’s a possibility Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles could be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

According to a 4chan user (via Gematsu) that posted links to four files — two NSP (Nintendo Submission Package) files and one 7z zip archive featuring two NCA (Nintendo Content Archive Files) pulled from a Switch development kit — Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will soon drop on the Switch.

According to the post, both emulators are signed by Nintendo Europe Research and Development, a division of the company based out of Paris that worked on DS and Wii emulators for the Wii U and the NES/SNES classic. The reported codename for the GBA emulator is ‘Sloop’ and the Game Boy emulator is called ‘Hiyoko.’

Twitter user @trashBandatcoot posted screenshots and links to videos of the leak. @Mondo_Mega, another Twitter user, revealed a list of Game Boy Advance/Game Boy Colour games tested so far with the emulator, including the following:

Game Boy Advance

  • Astro Boy: Omega Factor
    Car Battler Joe
    Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
    Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
    ChuChu Rocket!
    Drill Dozer
    Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
    F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
    Game & Watch Gallery 4
    Golden Sun
    Golden Sun: The Lost Age
    Gunstar Super Heroes
    Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
    Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories
    Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
    Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!
    Kuru Kuru Kururin
    Lufia: The Ruins of Lore
    Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
    Mario Golf: Advance Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit
    Mario Party Advance
    Mario Tennis: Power Tour
    Mario vs. Donkey Kong
    Mega Man Battle Network 5 — Team ProtoMan
    Mega Man Battle Network 2
    Mega Man Zero 3
    Metroid Fusion
    Metroid: Zero Mission
    Mr. Driller 2
    Ninja Five-O
    Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
    Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
    Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
    Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation
    Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis
    Wario Land 4
    WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
    Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
    The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Game Boy/Game Boy Color

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
    Qix
    Super Mario Land
    Tetris

4chan isn’t exactly the most reliable source as far as rumours go. Still, it makes sense that the Game Boy and the Game Boy Advance would be the next platforms to hit Nintendo’s Switch Online/Expansion Pack subscription platform, especially since Nintendo’s Wii U Virtual Console offered both GBA/GBC games several years ago. It’s worth noting that Eurogamer and Nintendo Life have both previously reported that Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Switch.

Nintendo most recently added Mario Golf 64 to its lineup of Switch Expansion pack titles.

Image credit: GameFAQs

Source: @Trash_Bandatcoot Via: Gematsu 

