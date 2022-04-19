Crave announces production of Indigenous-led drama series Little Bird

Crave has announced that production is underway on a new original drama series called Little Bird.

Little Bird is a six-part, one-hour limited series that follows an Indigenous woman on a journey to find her birth family and learn the truth about her past.

The series is led by a cast of Indigenous actors, including Darla Contois (Dhaliwal ’15), Ellyn Jade (Letterkenny), Osawa Muskwa (World Ends at Camp Z), Joshua Odjick (The Swarm), Imajyn Cardinal (Tribal), Matthew Strongeagle (Blackstone) and more.

“Crave is committed to telling compelling stories that resonate with all Canadians, and Little Bird is a powerful story that must be told,” said Justin Stockman, vice president, content development and programming, Bell Media, in a press statement.

Additionally, award-winning filmmakers Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open) and Zoe Hopkins (Run Woman Run) each direct three episodes, while Hopkins wrote three of them.