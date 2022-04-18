fbpx
Netflix announces Exploding Kittens mobile game

The mobile game will be available in May

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 18, 20229:08 PM EDT
Netflix is making a new mobile card game based on the Exploding Kittens board game and upcoming TV series.

In the title, players will play as many action cards as they want before a drawing and hoping it’s not the Exploding Kitten card. Action cards will let players shuffle the draw deck, look at the card on the top of the deck plant their own Exploding Kitten card to mess with the competition.

The series itself will hit Netflix in 2023 and stars Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke).

The game, on the other hand, will launch on the Netflix Games app in May, and will work similarly to the physical card game, but the Netflix version has a couple of exclusives.

The Exploding Kittens board game had a huge Kickstarter, making $8.7 million USD (roughly $6.8 million CAD) in 30 days with 219,000 backers.

Source: Netflix

