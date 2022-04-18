Netflix announces Exploding Kittens mobile game

Netflix is making a new mobile card game based on the Exploding Kittens board game and upcoming TV series.

In the title, players will play as many action cards as they want before a drawing and hoping it’s not the Exploding Kitten card. Action cards will let players shuffle the draw deck, look at the card on the top of the deck plant their own Exploding Kitten card to mess with the competition.

The series itself will hit Netflix in 2023 and stars Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke).

meet the cast of the new Netflix animated comedy series, EXPLODING KITTENS – produced by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels pic.twitter.com/UA8nWNAguA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

The game, on the other hand, will launch on the Netflix Games app in May, and will work similarly to the physical card game, but the Netflix version has a couple of exclusives.

The Exploding Kittens board game had a huge Kickstarter, making $8.7 million USD (roughly $6.8 million CAD) in 30 days with 219,000 backers.

Source: Netflix