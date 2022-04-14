fbpx
News

Here are the winners from Apple’s Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Canadian photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon was in the panel of judges

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Apr 14, 20227:02 AM EDT
0 comments

The winners of Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge‘ have been revealed, and it truly shows the prowess of the iPhone 13 series’ Macro Mode when paired with creative individuals.

Out of the several submissions, a panel of judges comprised of Apple employees and photographers Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Paddy Chao, and Yik Keat Lee selected ten winning photos to be featured on Apple’s website, Instagram page, and billboards around the world.

The winners of the challenge hail from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the United States. There were no Canadian winners this time around, though Canadian photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon was holding it down for the nation in the panel of judges from around the world.

Check out the top 10 winners from the macro photography challenge below:

“Sea Glass” by Guido Cassanelli (@laion.ph). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“The Cave” (hibiscus) by Marco Colletta (@marcolletta.1). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“Art in Nature” (spiderweb) by Prajwal Chougule (@prajwal.photos). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“A Drop of Freedom” (lily) by Daniel Olah (@danesduet). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“Leaf Illumination” by Trevor Collins (@trevor.photos) Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“Strawberry in Soda” by Ashley Lee (@ashley.photo). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“Volcanic Lava” (sunflower) by Abhik Mondal (@abhik_mondal_photos). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“Honeycomb” (snowflakes on dog hair) by Tom Reeves (@tomreevesphoto). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

“Hidden Gem” (water bead in leaf) by Jirasak Panpiansin (@joez19). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“The Final Bloom” (tulip) by Hojisan (@hojisan_ins). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You can read about the people behind these beautiful images and their stories here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple

Comments