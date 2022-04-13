fbpx
Deals

PlayStation adds more PS4 and PS5 games to its Spring Sale

The sale ends on April 27th

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Apr 13, 20229:02 PM EDT
0 comments

The PlayStation Store’s second wave of ‘Spring Sale’ is here with over 1,270 PS4 and PS5 titles available at a discounted cost.

Find some of the best deals from the sale below:

You can check out the complete list of games here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Comments