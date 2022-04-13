PlayStation adds more PS4 and PS5 games to its Spring Sale

The PlayStation Store’s second wave of ‘Spring Sale’ is here with over 1,270 PS4 and PS5 titles available at a discounted cost.
Find some of the best deals from the sale below:
- WWE 2K22 for PS4: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 and PS5: $13.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Dead by Daylight PS4 and PS5: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition PS4 and PS5: $107.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5: $90.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 and PS5: $32.49 (regularly $129.99)
- FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition PS4 and PS5: $66.74 (regularly $133.49)
- The Last of Us Part II: $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
You can check out the complete list of games here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation