Apple launches ‘Shot on iPhone’ macro photography challenge

Apple wants iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users to show off their macro photography chops in a new ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge.’

In a news post, Apple said the challenge opened on January 25th, 2022 and will run until February 16th, 2022. To participate, all you need to do is share your favourite macro photo taken on iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge .

Apple will review submissions alongside a panel of expert judges, including Canadian photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon. The company will announce the ten winning photos in April — winners will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple’s Newsroom page, website, Instagram, and other official Apple accounts. Moreover, Apple says the photos may appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

Other judges include Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen — you can learn more about these judges here.

Finally, Apple shared some macro tips for would-be iPhone photographers:

Make sure to get close to your subject — you can get as close as 2 centimetres (about an inch) away.

Place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on iPhone.

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.

Shoot at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

You can learn more about Apple’s macro photography challenge here.