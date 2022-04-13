Anker 757 Powerhouse offers 1,500W of power as the company’s largest battery pack

Anker has revealed its largest battery pack to date. The Anker 757 Powerhouse weighs 43 pounds (19.5 kg) and offers 1,500W to charge and power an assortment of devices, appliances, and more.

The Anker 757 Powerhouse is described by the company as the “longest-lasting portable power station.” When taking a look at its specs, it’s easy to see how it came to that conclusion. Alongside its 1,500W of power, the 757 Powerhouse has 1,229Wh of capacity. Putting it into relative terms, the 757 Powerhouse can charge a smartphone 97 times on a charge. Alternatively, it can power a portable fridge for up to 22 hours. This is thanks to its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery.

LiFePO4 supports faster charging and is a safer alternative to standard lithium-ion battery packs currently available. With its HyperFlash technology, Anker claims the 757 Powerhouse can recharge to 80 percent in one hour. Anker states that competitive brands take nearly five and a half hours for the same results.

In terms of its ports, the 757 Powerhouse supports four USB-A ports at 12W each. It also features a trio of three-prong outlets alongside its three two-prong outlets. A USB-C port can also be found as well as a car lighter socket.

However, despite its advantages, the 757 Powerhouse has one distinct disadvantage and that is its size. This beefy unit comes in at 43.8 pounds (19.9 kg) and is considerably larger than its other Powerhouse units.

According to Anker, the 757 offers 3,000 battery cycles and 50,000 hours of electronic life expectancy. The company also includes a 5-year warranty with the purchase of the battery pack. For comparison, many competitors offer a two-year standard warranty.

In terms of pricing, the Anker 757 Powerhouse battery pack is available for $1,399 USD (roughly $1,771 CAD.)

Source: Anker Via: The Verge

Image credit: Anker