Freedom Mobile promotion offers 15GB data for $40 for first 12 months

Freedom Mobile has a limited-time offer available for those looking to bring their phone to a new plan.

Freedom Mobile’s new Bring Your Own Phone plan offers unlimited 15GB data for $40 per month, including its $5 Digital Discount. This offer gets you the $10 discount for 12 months, and afterwards, your monthly cost will be $50 per month with the Digital Discount.

The carrier is also offering this deal with 18GB of data for $45 per month, which is regularly $55 per month with a digital discount.

If neither of those plans are to your liking, Freedom offers a 25GB for $50 BYOD plan and a 30GB for $65 BYOD plan.

Shaw, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, recently released its second-quarter results. Shaw’s overall revenue declined by two percent year-over-year to $1.36 billion for the quarter ending February 28th.

Source: Freedom Mobile