Wordle was the second-most tweeted about game in Q1 2022: Twitter

Twitter has revealed the most tweeted about games of the first quarter of 2022, and popular word puzzler Wordle has claimed the second spot globally.

This puts Wordle above Ensemble Stars, Apex Legends and Final Fantasy, respectively. That said, the viral sensation couldn’t top Genshin Impact.

Here’s the full top 10, for reference:

Elden Ring is particularly notable considering it only just released on February 25th.

Outside of this top 10, Twitter says Q1 2022 was the biggest quarter to date in terms of gaming conversation, with nearly 800 million tweets about games during this time. This marks a 52 percent increase from Q1 2021 and a 12 percent jump from Q4 2021.

These tweets came from 48 million unique authors, Twitter says, which is up 12 percent year-over-year.

