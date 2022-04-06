Google adds three new games to Stadia’s free trial catalogue

Google announced that it is adding three new Stadia game trials to the cloud streaming service for people to try out, and you don’t even need a Stadia account (free or paid) to access the titles.

In total, Stadia’s “Click to Play” free game trial catalogue now has nine titles, including the three new ones — Super Animal Royale, World War Z: Aftermath and Humankind. The first two games are available through a 60-minute trial, whereas you can try out Humankind for 120 minutes.

Before the new additions, the catalogue included games like Grime (120 minutes), MotoGP 21 (60 minutes), Risk of Rain 2 (60 minutes), SteamWorld Dig 2 (30 minutes), The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (30 minutes) and YS IX: Monstrum Nox (120 minutes).

To try out the games, and Stadia’s cloud streaming service on your device, head to this link, choose any of the listed titles and click on “Play *time limit* free,” as seen in the screenshot below:

Image credit: Saber Interactive

Source: Stadia