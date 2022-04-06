Bell increases its $90/mo 45GB plan to $95

Hot on the heels of increasing some existing customers’ bills by $3/mo, Bell has upped one of its in-market plans by $5/mo.

Bell’s ‘Unlimited 45’ plan with 45GB of data now costs $95/mo instead of $90. However, it’s worth noting that Bell previously changed the plan from $95 to $90 at the beginning of March, and before that, it cost $90/mo for 40GB in February.

Beyond the return to $95/mo, it appears nothing else has changed with Bell’s Unlimited 45 plan. It still offers 45GB of data at typical network speed followed by unlimited use at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps once customers surpass the cap.

Along with that, the plan includes 5G access, support for up to “HD Video streaming” (1080p), hotspot capabilities, and unlimited international texting. There’s also unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, but that’s included in all of Bell’s plans.

Bell added the HD and SD video quality limits to its plans at the beginning of February.

The carrier’s other plans remain unchanged as well:

$85/mo ‘Essential’ plan with 25GB of data, SD video

$100/mo ‘Unlimited 50’ plan with 50GB of data, HD video, unlimited international texting and U.S. calling

$55/mo ‘Lite’ plan for additional lines with 5GB of 4G data, SD video streaming

You can view all of Bell’s plans here.