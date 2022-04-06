Google delays signup date for G Suite users wanting to keep their account

Google has pushed the payment deadline for G Suite users who want to continue using the service.

According to 9T05Google, Google previously said users have until May 1st to select a new plan. Billing would begin July 1st. A post under its Workspace help section has moved these dates slightly.

Users now have until June 1st to upgrade their plans. Billing will start on August 1st for those who choose to use the flexible payment plan. The company rebranded G Suite to Google Workspace in October 2020.

Google’s original announcement also detailed a no-cost option for those who still wanted a Gmail address. Users have to join a waitlist which the company will soon introduce.

“Those on the waiting list will remain on the G Suite legacy free edition until the no-cost option is available,” the post says. The company will share more details when the option becomes available.

Google will automatically upgrade those who don’t pick an option.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Google