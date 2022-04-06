McDonald’s Canada to introduce the first EV to its distribution fleet

McDonald’s Canada will kickstart a trial run of integrating electric vehicles (EV) into its distribution fleet.

Working with supply chain distribution partner, Martin Brower, McDonald’s Canada will begin using the new Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 tractor in Montreal.

McDonald’s Canada aims to lower the emissions of its supply chain fleet through a transition period by using EVs. The fleet of McDonald’s Canada serves 1,400 restaurants across Canada, and a pivot to using the zero-tailpipe emission Volvo tractor is the first major step in the plan.

“This trial has the potential to influence a major shift in the way we approach supply chain distribution that will bring us closer to reaching McDonald’s net zero emissions goals,” said Jacques Mignault, President and CEO, McDonald’s Canada. “Considering the potential impact the trial could have on our business and our reduction commitments, this is an extremely significant moment for the company. We’re grateful to collaborate with partners like Martin Brower and Volvo Trucks North America who share our vision, and acknowledge the support from the Québec government on this initiative.”

Martin Brower will be leasing the Volve VNR and be based in Montréal’s Baie d’Urfé area. The tractor will pull McDonald’s trailers to various branded restaurants within a range of 150km. On top of the Montreal trial, McDonald’s Canada will run a similar test in Brampton, Ontario later in 2022.

The outcome of the trials will determine whether McDonald’s Canada pursues the use of additional EVs. This provides an alternative to the current diesel-powered vehicles used.

McDonald’s says its goal is to achieve zero emissions across its operations by 2050.

McDonald’s Canada isn’t the only one making investments in EVs. This week, Hertz announced plans to purchase up to 65,000 Polestar 2 vehicles for its rental fleet. Additionally, Canada is making its own strides to invest in the production of EVs as well.

Image credit: McDonald’s Canada

Source: McDonald’s Canada