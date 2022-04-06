CTV app now available on Roku streaming devices and TVs

Roku has announced that all Canadian users will have access to the CTV app. It will be accessible across Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

Starting today, Roku users will have access to live and on-demand content from CTV’s catalogue. Content ranges from series and movies across CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and CTV Life Channel. On top of that, Discovery, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, Discovery Velocity, Investigation Discovery, E!, and MUCH are accessible.

Roku has confirmed that access will not require a subscription. A sign-in to access CTV Throwback, CTV Movies, and MTV will also not be mandatory. Additionally, “thousands of hours of classic television and favourite series” will be available to Roku users.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming CTV to our platform offerings. As the #1 TV streaming platform in Canada, we are committed to expanding Roku’s Canadian content availability,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku, in a statement. “The launch of CTV is an important milestone as we continue to build on providing Canadians with the best streaming experience possible. With this launch, Roku users across the country have access to premium content such as live news, free movies and TV, and Canadian productions.”

When accessing the Roku streaming device or Roku TV, users can make their way to the Channel Store and install that CTV app on their device. From there, the app can be added to the home screen for easy access.

This news quickly follows the announcement that Roku and Amazon reached a multi-year extension of their agreement. Customers continue to have access to both the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.

Image credit: Roku

Source: Roku