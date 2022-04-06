Ecobee announces Earth Month deals on thermostats and sensors

As April is largely recognized as Earth Month, Toronto-based smart home company Ecobee is celebrating by hosting new deals on a variety of products.

Starting on April 14th, four of the company’s devices will be on sale with savings of up to $30 off.

Ecobee products are known for their energy-conscious efforts, boosting sustainability. Many of Ecobee’s products aim to produce a greener lifestyle for homes in a cost-effective way. With that in mind, Ecobee is discounting a number of energy-efficient products during Earth Month.

Below are all of the offers:

Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: on sale for $199.99 ($50 off, originally $249.99)

Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: on sale for $79.99 ($20 off, originally $99.99)

Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Ecobee3 lite: on sale for $149.99 ($30 off, originally $179.99)

Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes

Ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows: on sale for $59.99 ($20 off, originally $79.99)

Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes

Ecobee’s Earth Month deals will begin next week on April 14. Though, they will expire after two weeks on April 27th.

Source: Ecobee