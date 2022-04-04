Roku and Amazon extend their multi-year agreement

Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension of their agreement.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices,” writes Roku in a press release.

Roku added Amazon Prime Video to its devices back in 2018. The terms of this new agreement were not disclosed, but it means that Amazon’s Prime Video app will continue to be available on Roku devices.

Any Amazon customers with a Prime membership can use Amazon’s music and video streaming platforms at a $79.99 per year cost.

Source: Roku