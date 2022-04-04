Valve ramping up Steam Deck shipments, first set of Q2 reservations notified

After a tumultuous wait, Valve is sending shipment notifications for Q2 reservations of its highly anticipated Steam Deck.

Announced via Twitter, Valve has confirmed that the first set of order emails have been sent to those lucky enough to secure a Q2 reservation. Valve first revealed the portable PC handheld in July of last year. Initially, shipments were scheduled to kickstart in December but were delayed. Thanks to supply chain issues, shipments were postponed until February, and many were pushed later to Q2 2022.

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

However, the time has finally come, and Valve is making good on its promise. Starting today, the company is ramping up Steam Deck shipments. Every week, Valve says it’s sending more order availability emails. However, some weeks may see two waves sent out.

In addition to the tweet, Valve has updated its Steam Deck product page. Now, anyone who aims to reserve a Steam Deck for $5.70 will be notified of the expected window of availability. For instance, it currently states that new orders are expected to be fulfilled “After Q3” and as early as October 2022.

The Steam Deck is highly sought after, not only because of its specs but also for its features and portability. In addition to having access to your Steam library, Windows is now supported by the handheld, and Microsoft has added Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming support.

Speaking anecdotally, I received an email outlining the notice to finalize my order. Once sent out, the recipient must confirm their order within 72 hours. If the order is not finalized by that time, Valve will automatically cancel it and move on to the next in line.

Keep an eye on MobileSyrup as our very own Patrick O’Rourke will have a review of the handheld up on the site in the coming weeks.

Source: @OnDeck Via: IGN