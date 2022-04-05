Xplornet acquires Manitoba ISP Full Throttle Networks

Rural broadband provider Xplornet has completed the acquisition of internet service provider Full Throttle Networks as it continues to expand its presence in Manitoba.

Full Throttle Networks is a Winnipeg-based ISP with a fixed wireless network that provides broadband access to 1,600 customers.

In a press release, Xplornet says acquired customers will benefit from their fibre-to-the-premise, and 5G fixed wireless plans rolling out in Manitoba.

The company says it’s expanding its network in the province and upgrading towers with 5G equipment to deliver faster speeds. Those in the project area will be able to access download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps.

“The acquisition of Full Throttle Networks supports our ambitious plan to offer more Manitobans access to the latest network technologies and fastest speeds,” Bill Macdonald, executive vice-president of business development at Xplornet, said.

“We’re eager to bring the vast benefits of high-speed internet connectivity to even more Manitobans so they can connect to what matters.”

This isn’t the only Manitoba-based ISP the company has acquired. Last year, the company took over Swift High Speed and its 6,000 customers. It also acquired 160 towers from TowerCo and launched another two towers in the province.

