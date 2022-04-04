Rogers adds two cell towers to project closing wireless gap along Highway of Tears

Rogers is adding two additional cellular towers along Highway 16 in B.C.

The move is part of the company’s plan to extend wireless services along part of the highway, also known as the Highway of Tears. The name references the many Indigenous women and girls who go missing along the highway.

A total of 14 cell towers will go up along the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George under the commitment.

The two new towers will add 26 kilometres of service on top of the 252 kilometres the original 12 towers will bring.

“These towers will provide salvation to many vulnerable people in the area,” Mary Teegee, a Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) activist, said. “Connectivity isn’t just cell phones, and this project will be foundational to build further, much needed services like bus routes in the area to make a difference.”

Rogers started constructing the first towers late last year.

The company has also sponsored two memorial Totem Poles that will be placed at each end of the Highway of Tears. The project is known as the Two Sisters Totem poles. The MMIWG and the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society (IRSSS) started the project.

“Projects like this are key to ensuring women, especially Indigenous women, who are not safe can call for help and receive the services they need,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers