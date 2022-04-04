Twitter’s Android app will finally let users copy tweet text

Twitter is working on a new feature of its Android app: the ability to select text in tweets.

This feature lands squarely in the “why the hell couldn’t we already do this?” pile, but hey, at least it’s finally happening. Twitter for Android users will finally be able to copy and paste text from tweets. Great!

Leaker Jane Manchun Wong uncovered the work-in-progress feature and tweeted about it over the weekend. Currently, the Twitter for Android app lets users copy a whole tweet (and a link to said tweet), but not highlight and select specific parts of the text.

Twitter for Android is finally working on the ability to select text on Tweet pic.twitter.com/xoqYwc7aeL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 2, 2022

Some users also pointed out that Android’s ‘Overview Selection’ feature — the ability to copy text from apps and pictures visible in the multitasking screen — allowed users to copy text from Twitter. However, as pointed out by Mishaal Rahman, that feature is only really available on Google Pixels.

Anyway, this incredibly basic feature is finally coming to Android after an embarrassingly long time, adding another level of feature parity between the iOS and Android Twitter apps.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong Via: Android Police