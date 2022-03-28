Spotify adds COVID disclosures to podcast and other content

Spotify is rolling out a COVID advisory tab on podcasts and other content whenever it mentions the coronavirus, according to CNBC. The music streaming app will show a blue tab that will direct users to a COVID-19 page to provide helpful information about the virus.

This comes after Spotify aired an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which spread misinformation about COVID-19. After a boycott due to this podcast, Spotify promised that it would add misinformation tags and a COVID information page. Two months later, the feature has finally come to fruition.

Spotify adding this feature is crucial. The streaming music platform bought the exclusive rights to the Joe Rogan podcast in 2020 in a deal worth more than $100 million USD (roughly $127 million CAD).

There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. https://t.co/ic8jfR1RNR — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 30, 2022

Following the acquisition, Rogan and Spotify have come under fire several times related to the spread of COVID-19-related misinformation on the show. Earlier this year, more than 270 doctors and other health care experts signed a joint letter condemning Spotify and Rogan for the COVID misinformation shared on the podcast.