March security update and Feature Drop might hit Pixel 6 series on March 21

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s March update was delayed until later March, but now it looks like it’s finally on the way.

According to Fido’s update schedule, the update will hit Google’s Pixel 6 series on March 21st. However, it’s worth mentioning that none of the other Canadian carriers cite the Pixel 6 in their update schedules.

The March security update also includes the ‘Pixel Feature Drop.’

Here are all the new features included in the latest drop:

Live Caption during phone calls no longer requires you to talk. Instead, you can read what the other person says and type back a response. Google Assistant will read out your typed responses to the other person(s) on the call.

You can host YouTube watch parties all on your phone.

You can share apps with live sharing for Google Duo using only your phone.

English speakers using Messages can now convert typed words into colorful stickers.

The At A Glance widget will now tell you battery levels for Bluetooth-connected devices, reminders to turn off alarms the day before a holiday, and earthquake alerts.

There is also a new standalone battery widget that gives you battery information for your phone and connected devices.

Three new wallpapers are available in the Curated Culture collection, this time celebrating International Women’s Day.

Night Sight now works right within the Snapchat app.

Interpreter Mode within Live Translate can translate face-to-face conversations in Spanish, Italian, and French right on your phone. All translations stay on-device. Try it by saying, “Hey Google, be my [Spanish/French/Italian] interpreter.”

Your phone can now identify Spanish in videos and translate it automatically into English, French, Italian, German, and Japanese (but it’s still in beta).

The Recorder app can now transcribe Italian and Spanish.

Assistant Quick Phrases are available in Spanish, Italian, and French

Alongside the Pixel Feature Drop, you can also expect the latest beta for Android 12L, which focuses on foldables and other large-screen devices.

Carrier update schedules aren’t always correct, but it’s possible likely see the update on that day. However, nothing is confirmed until Google releases its own blog post about the update.

Source: Fido Via: Droid-Life