Google releases Pixel Feature drop and Android 12L

Google has released its 10th Pixel Feature Drop, a new security update and Android 12L.

This feature drop is available on the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a. Unfortunately, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users are out of luck. Google says that the drop will hit Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Po users later this month.

Below are the new features:

Live Caption during phone calls no longer requires you to talk. Instead, you can read what the other person says and type back a response. Google Assistant will read out your typed responses to the other person(s) on the call.

You can host YouTube watch parties all on your phone.

You can share apps with live sharing for Google Duo using only your phone.

English speakers using Messages can now convert typed words into colorful stickers.

The At A Glance widget will now tell you battery levels for Bluetooth-connected devices, reminders to turn off alarms the day before a holiday, and earthquake alerts.

There is also a new standalone battery widget that gives you battery information for your phone and connected devices.

Three new wallpapers are available in the Curated Culture collection, this time celebrating International Women’s Day.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users will get some exclusive features, including:

Night Sight now works right within the Snapchat app.

Interpreter Mode within Live Translate can translate face-to-face conversations in Spanish, Italian, and French right on your phone. All translations stay on-device. Try it by saying, “Hey Google, be my [Spanish/French/Italian] interpreter.”

Your phone can now identify Spanish in videos and translate it automatically into English, French, Italian, German, and Japanese (but it’s still in beta).

The Recorder app can now transcribe Italian and Spanish.

Assistant Quick Phrases are available in Spanish, Italian, and French

The March Google Pixel update is also rolling out now for the above-mentioned devices. Again, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates aren’t getting the update until later this month.

Google says this is Android version 12.1 and is apparently a stable version of Android 12L. Android 12L mainly focuses on foldables and other large-screen devices but is currently only available on Pixel handsets.

The latest security patch fixes a variety of issues for Bluetooth, battery, sensors and more.

Source: Google (2), (3)