Google releases Pixel Feature drop and Android 12L

Google has released its 10th Pixel Feature Drop, a new security update and Android 12L.
This feature drop is available on the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a. Unfortunately, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users are out of luck. Google says that the drop will hit Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Po users later this month.
Below are the new features:
- Live Caption during phone calls no longer requires you to talk. Instead, you can read what the other person says and type back a response. Google Assistant will read out your typed responses to the other person(s) on the call.
- You can host YouTube watch parties all on your phone.
- You can share apps with live sharing for Google Duo using only your phone.
- English speakers using Messages can now convert typed words into colorful stickers.
- The At A Glance widget will now tell you battery levels for Bluetooth-connected devices, reminders to turn off alarms the day before a holiday, and earthquake alerts.
- There is also a new standalone battery widget that gives you battery information for your phone and connected devices.
- Three new wallpapers are available in the Curated Culture collection, this time celebrating International Women’s Day.
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users will get some exclusive features, including:
- Night Sight now works right within the Snapchat app.
- Interpreter Mode within Live Translate can translate face-to-face conversations in Spanish, Italian, and French right on your phone. All translations stay on-device. Try it by saying, “Hey Google, be my [Spanish/French/Italian] interpreter.”
- Your phone can now identify Spanish in videos and translate it automatically into English, French, Italian, German, and Japanese (but it’s still in beta).
- The Recorder app can now transcribe Italian and Spanish.
- Assistant Quick Phrases are available in Spanish, Italian, and French
The March Google Pixel update is also rolling out now for the above-mentioned devices. Again, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates aren’t getting the update until later this month.
Google says this is Android version 12.1 and is apparently a stable version of Android 12L. Android 12L mainly focuses on foldables and other large-screen devices but is currently only available on Pixel handsets.
The latest security patch fixes a variety of issues for Bluetooth, battery, sensors and more.