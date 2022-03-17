You can now pre-register Apex Legends Mobile in Canada

Apex Legends Mobile is now available for pre-registration on Google Play, and you can sign up for updates on iOS.

Apex Legends Mobile offers the battle royale experience on the go.

According to EA, new legends, maps, gameplay modes, and live events and “mobile-first adaptations and innovations” will be part of this new smartphone and tablet take on Apex. The game will not feature cross-play with Apex Legends on other platforms, unlike the popular battle royale title Fortnite.

Apex Legends Mobile previously launched in a free closed beta in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Colombia.

In the regional launch, the only characters available were Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline and Caustic. However, it’s unclear if more of the game’s characters will be available in the mobile title.

Source: EA