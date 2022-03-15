Walmart setting up global tech hub in Toronto as part of $3.5 billion Canadian investment

Walmart is establishing a global technology hub in Toronto, alongside another in Atlanta, Georgia.

Per the retail giant, these two cities were picked due to their growing tech sectors and diverse talent pools.

Initially, Walmart is looking to hire 45 full-time roles in software development, technical program management and product management in Toronto.

The Toronto hub is being created as part of a $3.5 billion CAD investment in Canada to improve technology infrastructure amid the increased shopping demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 150 stores will also be renovated through these funds.

Walmart has 14 other global tech hubs around the world, including Seattle and Chennai, India.