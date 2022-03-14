HBO Max and Discovery+ are merging into one service [Update]

HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining into one streaming service due to Discovery’s merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, the CFO at Discovery, will continue to be the CFO once the merger is completed and believes that the merger of platforms will happen in the following “several months.”

Until the combination, Wiedenfels says that the company is looking for “technological harmonization,” such as a sign-on for both services and publishing content across both apps.

Now, the critical question is how this applies to us in Canada.

We don’t have HBO Max in the North, and all of our HBO content is on Bell Media’s Crave. However, Discovery+ is also available in Canada. So, it’s unclear if the HBO content will get pulled off Crave or if Discovery+ will start getting tons of HBO content. Additionally, we’re not sure if some version of the combined service will be available in Canada.

According to a Crave representative, “There are no changes planned for Crave, the home of select HBO Max programming in Canada, for the foreseeable future.”

However, we’ve reached out to Discovery+ to see if they can provide any further insight.

Discovery+ in Canada costs $4.99, and Crave Total with HBO costs $19.99.

Via: Variety

Update: A Crave spokesperson has provided us with further information.