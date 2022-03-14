Samsung Galaxy A53 live images leak online

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 has leaked again. This leak comes from an offline store in Thailand that posted pictures of what looks like Samsung employees using the A53.

The images showcase the A53 5G in a rose gold finish and show off the matte back panel and the rectangular quad-camera bump. Rumours indicate the A53 sports a 108-megapixel primary shooter with 4K@60fps video recording and 8K recording.

The A53 will likely be unveiled on March 17th.

Considering last year Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 in Canada, so it’s likely we’ll see that smartphone make its way here as well.

Image Credit: SamMobile

Source: SamMobile