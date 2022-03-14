Hogwarts Legacy getting PlayStation State of Play stream this week

Warner Bros. Interactive and PlayStation are teaming up for a special State of Play presentation dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy.

The Harry Potter game stream will air on March 17th at 2pm PT/5pm ET on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Warner Bros. says the presentation will run for 20 minutes, 14 of which will be actual PS5 gameplay footage.

https://mobile.twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1503370414122274821

A few members of the Avalanche Software development team will also provide some insight into the making of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action-RPG set in the Wizarding World in the 1800s, telling an original story many years before Harry Potter was even born. The game will allow players to create their own witch or wizard and explore a vast Hogwarts setting and its surrounding areas.

Originally unveiled during the big September 2020 PS5 showcase for a 2021 release, Hogwarts Legacy was later delayed until 2022 and we’ve had no update ever since. Therefore, this is a long-awaited update on the game, especially considering the reveal trailer has topped 28 million views on PlayStation’s YouTube channel alone.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime this year on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox consoles and PC.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive

Source: PlayStation