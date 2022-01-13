Acclaimed Hitman trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 20

IO Interactive has revealed that its critically-acclaimed Hitman “World of Assassination” trilogy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass day one on January 20th.

The news was confirmed in a larger blog post about the Danish developer’s plans for “Year 2” of Hitman 3 new content.

The collection, simply titled Hitman Trilogy, bundles together 2016’s Hitman, 2018’s Hitman 2 and 2021’s Hitman 3. The first two games are available on Xbox One (and playable on Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility), while Hitman 3 is on both last-gen and new-gen consoles. Xbox’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature will ensure that you’ll get the enhanced Series X/S version if you play on those consoles.

Hitman Trilogy will also launch on PlayStation 4/5, Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 20th. Hitman VR, which allows the entire trilogy to be played in virtual reality, is also debuting on PC on that date.

Other “Year 2” content revealed for Hitman 3 includes a new roguelike-inspired ‘Freelancer’ mode coming in the spring and a new map codenamed “Rocky” dropping sometime later this year.

The World of Assassination trilogy has garnered significant praise for its robust sandbox stealth gameplay that gives players an extensive amount of freedom in how to approach contracts. The games have been so well-received that IO Interactive has since been tapped to make its own original James Bond title, although details on the project are currently under wraps.

Source: IO Interactive