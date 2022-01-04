What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early January 2022

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new games are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed January’s first batch of Game Pass catalogue additions.

Notably, BioWare Edmonton’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition leads the early January Game Pass lineup.

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 4th

Olija (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 4th

Embr (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 6th

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) — January 6th

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 6th

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) — January 13th

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console and PC) — January 13th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15th:

Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

It’s also worth noting that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be removed from Game Pass on January 10th, but it’s then going free-to-play for everyone on January 12th.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass in December here.

Image credit: EA