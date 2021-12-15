Twitter begins rolling out auto-captions for new videos

In a bid to make its platform more accessible, Twitter has announced that it’s rolling out auto-generated captions for videos uploaded to the micro-blogging platform.

Available in over 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Arabic and more, auto-captions are rolling out for Twitter on the web, iOS and Android.

What’s worth noting is that the captions won’t be generated for videos already uploaded to the platform, and are exclusive to new videos only. Additionally, unlike Tik Tok, whatever captions the AI generates would be permanent and you won’t be able to edit the captions if you find any discrepancies.

Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today. Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device's accessibility settings

Web: use the "CC" button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

As mentioned in the Tweet above, Twitter’s Android and iOS mobile apps will show captions by default on muted videos, but on the website, you’ll have to use the “CC” button to enable/disable captions.

This comes soon after Twitter announced that it’s testing a new Tik-Tok-style vertical feed that will help users “discover the best content that’s trending.”

*checks Explore tab* If it’s looking different, then you’re in our latest test: a new Explore experience to help you discover the best content that’s trending. Available in certain countries for some of you who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/PGQwMT8r8B — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 8, 2021

Source: Twitter