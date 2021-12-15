fbpx
News

Twitter begins rolling out auto-captions for new videos

Twitter's Android and iOS mobile apps will show captions by default on muted videos, but on desktop, you'll need to use the "CC" button to enable/disable them

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 15, 20214:27 PM EST
0 comments

In a bid to make its platform more accessible, Twitter has announced that it’s rolling out auto-generated captions for videos uploaded to the micro-blogging platform.

Available in over 30 languages, including English, Spanish, HindiChinese, Arabic and more, auto-captions are rolling out for Twitter on the web, iOS and Android.

What’s worth noting is that the captions won’t be generated for videos already uploaded to the platform, and are exclusive to new videos only. Additionally, unlike Tik Tok, whatever captions the AI generates would be permanent and you won’t be able to edit the captions if you find any discrepancies.

As mentioned in the Tweet above, Twitter’s Android and iOS mobile apps will show captions by default on muted videos, but on the website, you’ll have to use the “CC” button to enable/disable captions.

This comes soon after Twitter announced that it’s testing a new Tik-Tok-style vertical feed that will help users “discover the best content that’s trending.”

Source: Twitter

Comments