Samsung’s early Boxing Week sale is live now

Samsung has gone live with its early ‘Boxing Day’ with solid discounts on its TVs, audio products, monitors and more. Along with the discounts, Samsung is also offering freebies with some of its 2021 flagship smartphones.

Find the Early Boxing Day deals from Samsung below:

Smartphones

Buy the S21 5G for $25.42/mo or $914.99 and get Black Galaxy Buds 2 for free

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G for $55.56/mo or $1,999.99 and get Black Galaxy Buds Pro for free

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $27.78/mo or $999.99 and get Black Galaxy Buds Pro for free

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $699.99 (regularly $949.99)

Galaxy A52 5G: $489.99 (regularly $659.99)

TVs

65-inch TU8300 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: $1,149.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

85-inch 2021 Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV: $3,499.99 (regularly $3,999.99)

85-inch 2021 Q72A QLED 4K Smart TV: $3,599.99 (regularly $4,099.99)

Soundbars

40W 2ch Soundbar HW-T400: $99.99 (regularly $179.99)

HW-S50A 3.0Ch Soundbar (2021): $199.99 (regularly $399.99)

HW-S61A 5.0Ch Soundbar (2021): $289.99 (regularly $499.99)

7.1.2ch Soundbar (2021): $999.99 (regularly $1,699.99)

Monitors

24-inch Flat FHD Monitor with Bezel-less Design: $219.99 (regularly $249.99)

27-inch Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate: $329.99 (regularly $379.99)

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 (regularly $429.99)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE WIFI: $429.99 (regularly $669.99)

Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi: $669.99 (regularly $919.99)

Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi: $789.99 (regularly $1,189.99)

While Samsung is calling this promotion its ‘Early’ Boxing Day sale, it is running until December 31st, so it is most likely the final Samsung sale before we head into 2022.

Several other products not mentioned in the list above are also currently on sale. Check out the full catalogue here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung