Walmart Canada’s Nintendo Switch bundle includes carrying case, year of online

Walmart Canada has a decent, exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle available now. The retailer’s bundle includes the Switch console, Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons with a controller grip, a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case for the handheld.

The bundle clocks in at $379.96, about the same as you’d pay for the regular Switch and Joy-Con package. That’s a roughly $50 added value for the same price. The carrying case costs around $24.99 (I couldn’t find the exact ‘Neon Blue Edition’ case included in the bundle, but similar case options on Nintendo Canada’s website cost $24.99).

As for the Switch Online service, a 12-month individual membership (the same as what comes in the Walmart bundle) typically costs $24.99.

Overall, I’d say it’s a pretty solid offer, although maybe not the best one ever. Other retailers have bundles priced at $380 that include more — for example, Best Buy Canada has a bundle “coming soon” with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Switch Online membership (a roughly $100 value).

Still, Mario Kart isn’t for everyone, and if you’d rather have the carrying case and longer access to Switch Online services, then the Walmart bundle is for you. You can check it out here.

Image credit: Walmart Canada Gaming (Twitter)

Source: Walmart (Twitter)