AWS outage causing problems with Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and more

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is suffering from issues once again, leading to several popular online services going down or otherwise being unavailable.

This marks the second time this week that AWS has caused issues for online platforms. This time around, the outage has impacted Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and more.

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues logging in the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) December 10, 2021

9to5Mac notes that AWS is currently working on the problem and expects it to be resolved shortly.

If you find yourself having issues accessing online services, sending messages, or with other problems, there’s a good chance this is why.

Source: Downdetector Via: 9to5Mac