Buy the Nintendo Switch and get an extra $89.98 worth of items for free

Shoppers Drug Mart has the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, which includes the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons paired with a free three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The bundle is available for $379.99, about the same price that you’d pay for a regular Nintendo Switch, minus the free Mario Kart game (costs $79.99) and the three-month online membership (costs $9.99). So you’re essentially getting the value worth of $469.97 while spending only $379.99.

Pair that with the current Shopper’s Bonus Redemption Event, and you’ve got a solid deal at hand. Shopper’s Redemption Event is here till December 15th.

On a normal day, spending 50,000 PC Optimum points would account for $50 when you purchase something, but during Bonus Redemption Event, 50,000 points will give you $65, equivalent to 65,000 points.

Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value and 200,000 points will be equivalent to $300 off your purchase.

It’s worth noting that other retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have exclusive Nintendo Switch Bundles available too.

Walmart’s bundle includes the Switch console, Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons with a controller grip, a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership and a carrying case for the handheld for $379,96, whereas Best Buy is offering the same bundle as Shoppers, though it hasn’t gone live yet.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart