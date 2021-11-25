Get the Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $200 off

iRobot’s next batch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are out now, and now is the perfect time to be getting discounted robo vacuums and mops.

Check the promotions out below:

iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $549 (regularly $749)

iRobot Roomba i3: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

iRobot Roomba 694: $269.99 (regularly $369.99)

iRobot Braava jet m6: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)

iRobot Braava jet Robot Mop: $249.99 (regularly $279.99)

iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum: $229.99 (regularly $329.99)

iRobot Root rt0: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

Check out the previous batch of deals here. Learn more about the current batch of deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.