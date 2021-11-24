Sportsnet to stream Maple Leafs games with Steve Dangle every Saturday

Toronto Maple Leaf games are about to get a lot more entertaining and interactive for fans.
Sportsnet is teaming up with YouTube Canada to bring the Leafs’ 2021-2022 NHL season live on the Sportsnet YouTube channel, with expert opinions from Sportsnet analysts, featured guests and hockey enthusiasts, including YouTuber SteveDangle.
Livestream viewers will be able to participate in live chats and in-game polls, allowing them to connect to each other and rejoice in the game together. Further, fans who miss the live stream would be able to watch it back on the Sportsnet YouTube channel.
“As the premier holder of NHL content rights in Canada, with an impressive roster of hockey experts, and fan-favourite personalities, Sportsnet is the perfect partner to offer this unique viewing experience to Canadian hockey fans on YouTube,” said Soneeka Patel, broadcast and sport partnerships lead at YouTube Canada. “YouTube is a primary destination for sports fans around the world who turn to the platform to get their fix of game highlights, athlete interviews and sports news coverage. Now Canadian hockey fans have access to even more sports content through this interactive live broadcast experience on the Sportsnet YouTube channel.”
Check out the Leafs’ game schedule, airing every Saturday on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel:
- Saturday, Nov 13, Toronto @ Buffalo
- Saturday, Nov 20, Pittsburgh @ Toronto
- Saturday, Dec 4, Toronto @ Minnesota
- Saturday, Dec 11, Chicago @ Toronto
- Saturday, Dec 18, Toronto @ Vancouver
- Saturday, Jan 1, Toronto @ Seattle
- Saturday, Jan 8, Toronto @ Colorado
- Saturday, Jan 15, Toronto @ St. Louis
- Saturday, Jan 22, NY Islanders @Toronto
- Saturday, Jan 29, Toronto @ Detroit
- Saturday, Feb 26, Detroit @ Toronto
- Saturday, Mar 5, Vancouver @ Toronto
- Saturday, Mar 19, Toronto @ Nashville
- Saturday, April 2, Toronto @ Montreal
- Saturday, April 9, Toronto @ Philadelphia
- Saturday, April 16, Montreal @ Toronto
- Saturday, April 22, Toronto @ Florida
Image credit: Rogers
Source: Rogers