iRobot’s Black Friday sale discounts several vacuum and mop bundles

If you’ve been wanting to try a robot vacuum cleaner but the high price tag has been holding you off, this might be the deal for you.
iRobot is offering Black Friday discounts on several of its vacuum and mop bundles.
Check out the deals below:
Complete clean bundles
- Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop and iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,964.97 (regularly $2,329.97)
- Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop and iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,649.97 (regularly $1,979.97)
- Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum, Braava jet m6 Robot Mop and iRobot H1 Handheld Vacuum Bundle: $1,379.97 (regularly $1,679.97)
iRobot exclusive bundles
- Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,799.98 (regularly $1,999.98)
- Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum and Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,484.98 (regularly $1,649.98)
- Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum and Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,259.98 (regularly $1,399.98)
- Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum and Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle: $1,214.98 (regularly $1,349.98)
Check out all current iRobot deals here, and expect the company to release more offers as we approach Black Friday.
Image credit: iRobot
Source: iRobot