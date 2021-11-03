You can finally see Instagram photos on Twitter

Instagram has announced that users can now preview photos when posting a link on Twitter.

The photo-sharing platform revealed the news with a tweet from its official Twitter account. Now when you share an Instagram link a Twitter card will appear featuring the photo shared, rather than an ugly clickable link.

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. 👀 Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

The two social media giants have been feuding for years since native Instagram integration was removed from Twitter in 2012. This shift comes as Instagram parent company Facebook makes sweeping changes, including a complete rebrand.

It’s unknown whether Facebook’s recent shake up had anything to with this change or if it was just something that had been in the works for quite some time. Either way, users of both platforms will be all over this new feature.

Source: @Instagram