Canadian Fire TV users can now access TikTok directly on their TV

Amazon has announced that its TikTok app is now available for its Amazon Fire TV users in the United States and Canada.

Simply visit the Fire TV app store, download TikTok and proceed to log in with your credentials. If you don’t already have an account, then make one to enjoy a personalized ‘For You’ page along with some of the most viral content on the ‘Discover’ tab.

TikTok the fun don't stop…especially when you can watch it on the biggest screen in your home📺. TikTok is available on Fire TV TODAY and we are celebrating with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and TikTok swag! Denim jackets, backpacks and T-shirts–we got you covered 😎 pic.twitter.com/oTBGk9Z2zv — Fire TV 📺 (@amazonfiretv) November 1, 2021

You have to manually swipe on the mobile app to see the next TikTok video, but the Fire TV app includes autoplay, so you won’t have to scroll or press a button on your remote to play the next video.

TikTok is now accessible on all Fire TV devices in the United States and Canada and will soon be available on Echo Show devices.

In other recent TikTok news, Canadian TikTok users can now use auto-captioning for their content.

