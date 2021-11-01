Apple’s mixed reality headset could launch in early 2022

Apple’s often-rumoured mixed reality headset could release in early 2022, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an often-reliable source of leaks.

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman says that Apple’s AR/VR headset will be expensive and that it includes high-end components and features. He goes on to say that it’s possible the rumoured device could be revealed as early as next year and that it will be able to handle “high-quality” VR titles.

Rumours regarding Apple’s mixed reality headset have swirled for several years at this point, with some speculation pointing to it featuring a pair of 8K displays and a price in the $3,900 USD (about $3,852 CAD) range. In a sense, rumours surrounding Apple’s mixed reality headset paint a picture of a device that sounds like a higher-end version of the Oculus Quest 2.

Along with a more traditional AR/VR headset, Apple is also rumoured to have plans to launch augmented reality glasses “years down the road,” according to Gurman’s newsletter.

With rumours surrounding Apple’s AR/VR ambitions appearing so frequently, it’s almost certain that there’s at least some level of truth to them. However, what remains unclear is when we’ll actually catch our first glimpse of the device.

Source: Bloomberg